Paris FC give neighbours PSG a 'slap in the face' in French Cup upset

Jan 13 : Paris St Germain midfielder Senny Mayulu said their shocking 1-0 defeat by Paris FC on Monday was a "slap in the face" after the defending French Cup champions were knocked out in the round of 32 by their capital rivals.

Four days after clinching their fourth consecutive French Super Cup, PSG were humbled at the Parc des Princes by Paris FC, who returned to the French top flight this season after a 46-year absence.

Adding insult to injury, it was one of their former players who delivered the killer blow, Jonathan Ikone netting the winner in the 74th minute.

"We dominated the game, but unfortunately we couldn't convert our chances," Mayulu told reporters. "We're taking a slap in the face, but we're going to bounce back.

"It's a defeat, but now we're moving on to something else. We want to regain first place in the (Ligue 1) championship.

"We're going to give it our all in training as we usually do and we're going to try, we're going to do everything we can to win all the remaining competitions."

Ikone, who came through PSG's youth system and made his senior debut with the club, joined Paris FC this season and the 27-year-old refrained from celebrating his goal against his former club.

"No, no celebration, I can't celebrate. They gave me everything. I'm super happy to score here, but I also respect the club that gave me everything," Ikone said.

"We're really happy because we approached the match well, defended well and scored the goal we needed to win. Now we're looking ahead and I hope this will give us a boost for the championship too."

Paris FC are 15th in Ligue 1 and just four points above the relegation zone while PSG are second, a point behind surprise leaders Lens.

PSG manager Luis Enrique said the result was unfair after his side dominated the match.

"It's a competition we love, we have to accept it and that's the way it is," he added. "If I have to lose matches, I'd like it to be this way."