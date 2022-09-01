Fewer cars, more metro for Paris 2024 Games

PARIS: Paris 2024 officials will significantly reduce the use of dedicated cars and buses and have accredited personnel travel on public transport, using the city's current system rather than pay for costly additions in times of high inflation.

After a three-day inspection by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), organising committee chief executive Etienne Thobois said the number of vehicles would be lower than at the Tokyo Olympics, which fewer people attended, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thanks to the IOC and the pooling of a certain number of vehicle fleets, we are going to drop the number of vehicles by 30 per cent to 40 per cent as opposed to the last games," Thobois said.

Inflation is running at 5.8 per cent in France, in part because of effects of Russia's war in Ukraine.