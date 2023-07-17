Paris practises tricky Olympics opening ceremony

PARIS: Around 40 boats took part in a practice run of the hugely ambitious opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics on the river Seine on Monday (Jul 17), almost exactly a year until the sporting extravaganza begins.

All circulation was stopped on the river through the centre of the City of Light on Monday morning as the vessels sailed the 6km route which is set to be taken next July by delegations of competitors, as well as TV crews and emergency services.

For the first time in Olympics history, the opening ceremony is set to take place outside the main athletics stadium, with competitors and officials set to travel through Paris on a flotilla of more than 100 vessels.

Guaranteeing security for participants as well as a crowd of several hundred thousand people on the banks of the Seine is an enormous challenge for organisers.

Around 40 boats simulating the arrival of delegations sailed on Monday, with another 18 vessels being used by emergency services, organisers and the host broadcaster.

"We need to test a new way of filming of the ceremony," event director Thierry Reboul said in advance.

The choreography is being done by French theatre director Thomas Jolly, 41, whose plans remain a secret.