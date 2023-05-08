Logo
Sport

Paris St Germain close on Ligue 1 title with 3-1 win at Troyes
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Troyes v Paris St. Germain - Stade de l'Aube, Troyes, France - May 7, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe reacts after a challenge from Troyes' Gauthier Gallon REUTERS/Johanna Geron
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Troyes v Paris St. Germain - Stade de l'Aube, Troyes, France - May 7, 2023 Paris St Germain's Kylian Mbappe and teammates celebrate after Fabian Ruiz scores their third goal REUTERS/Johanna Geron
08 May 2023 05:47AM (Updated: 08 May 2023 06:12AM)
Paris St Germain moved a step closer to retaining the Ligue 1 title with a 3-1 win at second-bottom Troyes thanks to goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vitinha and Fabian Ruiz on Sunday.

The win took PSG to 78 points from 34 games, six points clear of Lens and eight in front of Olympique de Marseille with four more rounds of games remaining this season.

The capital side, without Lionel Messi who was suspended by the club for making an unauthorised trip to Saudi Arabia, need seven more points to guarantee a record 11th French title.

Mbappe put the visitors ahead in the eighth minute before Vitinha added their second goal just before the hour mark.

Xavier Chavalerin pulled a goal back for Troyes in the 83rd but Ruiz restored PSG's two-goal advantage three minutes later.

Source: Reuters

