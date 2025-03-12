Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Paris St Germain knock Liverpool out of Champions League in shootout
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Paris St Germain knock Liverpool out of Champions League in shootout

Paris St Germain knock Liverpool out of Champions League in shootout
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2025 Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma celebrates after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell
Paris St Germain knock Liverpool out of Champions League in shootout
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2025 Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho and Ousmane Dembele celebrate after the match REUTERS/Peter Powell
Paris St Germain knock Liverpool out of Champions League in shootout
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2025 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue scores the penalty past Liverpool's Alisson Becker to win the shoot-out REUTERS/Peter Powell
Paris St Germain knock Liverpool out of Champions League in shootout
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2025 Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after he scores a penalty during the shoot-out REUTERS/Peter Powell
Paris St Germain knock Liverpool out of Champions League in shootout
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Liverpool v Paris St Germain - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - March 11, 2025 Liverpool's Curtis Jones in action with Paris St Germain's Gianluigi Donnarumma REUTERS/Peter Powell
12 Mar 2025 07:02AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LIVERPOOL, England : Paris St Germain beat Liverpool 4-1 in a penalty shootout to advance to the Champions League quarter-finals after winning a rip-roaring last-16 second-leg match at Anfield 1-0 on Tuesday thanks to a goal from Ousmane Dembele.

After the tie had finished 1-1 on aggregate, PSG goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved spot kicks from Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones, while the visitors converted all of their efforts.

PSG will meet either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the quarters, with Villa taking a 3-1 lead into Wednesday's second leg.

Dembele stunned the Anfield crowd with his 12th-minute goal against the run of play. Ibrahima Konate slid in to block Bradley Barcola's effort but pushed the ball away from goalkeeper Alisson in the process, and Dembele needed only to knock it into an empty net.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement