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Paris St Germain set Champions League record as fastest side to score four goals
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Paris St Germain set Champions League record as fastest side to score four goals

Paris St Germain set Champions League record as fastest side to score four goals
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Villarreal v Paris St Germain - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 3, 2026 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue scores their second goal REUTERS/Pablo Morano
Paris St Germain set Champions League record as fastest side to score four goals
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Villarreal v Paris St Germain - Estadio de la Ceramica, Villarreal, Spain - November 3, 2026 Paris St Germain's Fabian Ruiz celebrates scoring their fourth goal with teammates REUTERS/Pablo Morano
04 Nov 2026 05:01AM
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Nov 3 : Paris St Germain became the fastest team to score four goals in a Champions League match, according to Opta, when they took a 4-0 lead against Villarreal after 16 minutes and two seconds on Tuesday.

• Spain international Fabian Ruiz netted PSG's fourth goal to set the record

• Joao Neves opened the scoring in the ninth minute before goals from Desire Doue and Senny Mayulu

• PSG are without Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele through injury

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• Luis Enrique's side were already the competition's leading scorers this season with 14 goals before kickoff

• The European champions have three wins from their opening three games

Source: Reuters
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