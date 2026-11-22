NICE, France, Nov 21 : Champions Paris St Germain fought back after conceding early at Nice on Saturday to win 3-2 and extend their Ligue 1 lead to five points, but it came at a potentially heavy cost.

France international Desire Doue injured his knee not long after he had put PSG 2-1 ahead and left the pitch in tears.

"We need to wait for tomorrow's medical examinations, but it is clearly a serious injury. We could see that on television,” PSG coach Luis Enrique said.

"I have spoken with him; he is in the dressing room. We need to wait for the final medical examinations to know exactly what the injury is, but it is clearly a serious one."

The visitors advanced to 26 points from 11 matches, ahead of Lille, who host Olympique Lyonnais later on Saturday.

Nice went ahead after eight minutes from their first attacking move after winning possession high up the pitch, with Mohamed Amoura finishing clinically with a low shot into the far corner.

Senny Mayulu equalised from a 31st-minute spot-kick, awarded for handball but only after a VAR review, and Doue netted within 60 seconds from Achraf Hakimi’s cross.

Seven minutes later, however, he was carried off after he collapsed while putting weight on his right leg following what appeared to be an ordinary movement.

Ousmane Dembele came on as a substitute, returning after a month on the sidelines, to set up Ferran Torres to extend PSG’s lead in the 85th minute before Nice full back Ali Abdi pulled one back in stoppage time.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)