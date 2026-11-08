Parisian delight as capital clubs head Ligue 1 standings

PARIS, Nov 7 : The French capital has rarely enjoyed such soccer hegemony but two Parisian clubs sit on top of the Ligue 1 standings after victories on Saturday.

That European champions Paris St Germain head the standings is no surprise as their 1-0 home win over Troyes at the Parc de Princes extended their winning streak to 11 games across all competitions.

But neighbours Paris FC sitting three points behind them was not expected as they are only in their second season in the top flight.

Paris FC won 1-0 at Auxerre in Saturday’s earlier game to move into second spot with 20 points from 10 games, striker Lassine Sinayoko netting his ninth league goal of the season.

Sinayoko was facing his former club and there was a touch of fortune about his winner as he stretched out a leg to get a touch on a mis-hit shot from Pablo Pagis in the 63rd minute.

PSG have 23 points as they continued to shrug off their early season lethargy with Ukraine defender Ilya Zabarnyi heading home the winner against Troyes six minutes before halftime.

KONATE KEEPS PSG AT BAY

There were opportunities for a more convincing scoreline but visiting goalkeeper Hillel Konate kept at bay the PSG attack, which plundered six goals at Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Paris FC’s promotion last season meant there were two clubs from the capital in the top division for the first time in 35 years.

To spice up the rivalry they moved their home from the south edge of the city at Charlety to Stade Jean-Bouin, a 19,600-capacity rugby ground across the street from the Parc de Princes.

They finished 11th last season, ending their fixtures with a 2-1 home victory over PSG having also knocked them out of the French Cup.

Paris FC's fortunes have been boosted this season with the arrival both of coach Liam Rosenior, manager of Chelsea last season, and Mali international Sinayoko.

"Lassine has been exceptional since the start of the season," Rosenior said last week after they beat Monaco 3-1.

"People remember his goals, but we have also worked a lot on his positioning. He has understood what we wanted from him, and he deserves the credit."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)