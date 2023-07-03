Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Parisian route of 2024 Games torch relay to pass by site of 2015 attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Parisian route of 2024 Games torch relay to pass by site of 2015 attack

Parisian route of 2024 Games torch relay to pass by site of 2015 attack
FILE PHOTO: A view of a commemorative plaque to the victims of the terror attacks of November 13, 2015 in which 130 people were killed, in front of the concert hall Bataclan in Paris, France November 13, 2022. Teresa Suarez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Parisian route of 2024 Games torch relay to pass by site of 2015 attack
FILE PHOTO: A woman touches a commemorative plaque to the victims of the terror attacks of November 13, 2015 in which 130 people were killed, in front of the concert hall Bataclan in Paris, France November 13, 2022. Teresa Suarez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Parisian route of 2024 Games torch relay to pass by site of 2015 attack
FILE PHOTO: A view of a commemorative plaque to the victims of the terror attacks of November 13, 2015 in which 130 people were killed, in front of the concert hall Bataclan in Paris, France November 13, 2022. Teresa Suarez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
03 Jul 2023 11:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Torchbearers in the Paris Olympics relay will pass by the site of the November 2015 Islamist attack on the Bataclan concert hall, organisers said on Monday as they revealed a route designed to showcase the host city's "different facets".

The flame will be lit in Olympia, Greece, before being taken to Marseille on May 8 and then gradually make its way to Paris.

The Parisian route will begin on July 14 and finish the following day, with the torch then travelling through the rest of France before returning to Paris for the Games' opening ceremony on July 26 next year.

"The torchbearers will pass places of recent memory, notably the Bataclan, the site of the 2015 attacks, historic landmarks such as the Bastille and the National Assembly, and grand royal squares such as Place de la Concorde and Place des Vosges," organisers said.

"... They will cover 31 kilometres on 14 July and 27.5km on 15 July. Parisians will be able to attend free of charge the passage of the torchbearers (120 per day in Paris) who will be escorted so that all security conditions are ensured."

Organisers added that the route would also include working-class neighbourhoods, places of worship and cultural venues and would pass through each arrondissement (administrative division)of the city.

The Louvre Museum, Eiffel Tower, Arc de Triomphe and Stade Roland Garros are among the other notable sites on the route.

The Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug. 11.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.