Paris's Parc des Princes pays tribute to victims of Nov. 13, 2015 attacks

PARIS :Players and fans observed a minute's silence at the Parc des Princes on Thursday to honour the victims of the November 13, 2015 attacks, marking a solemn start to the evening ahead of France's World Cup qualifier against Ukraine.

The stadium's giant screen also displayed the motto of Paris "Fluctuat nec mergitur" (Tossed by the waves but never sinks).

The game was being played on the 10th anniversary of the attacks that killed 130 people during a rampage by Islamic State gunmen and suicide bombers targeting cafes, restaurants and the Bataclan concert hall.

France were playing Germany that day when a suicide bomber detonated an explosive belt near Gate D of the Stade de France, killing one passerby, during the friendly game attended by then president Francois Hollande.

France supporters in the Boulogne stand then staged a coordinated tribute to the victims of the attacks in the 13th minute, illuminating the stadium with phone lights and unfurling a blue, white and red display before a rendition of "La Marseillaise".

They then sang expletives aimed at the Islamic State.