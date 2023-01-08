Logo
Sport

Parker loses first game in charge of Belgium's Club Brugge
Sport

Parker loses first game in charge of Belgium's Club Brugge

Parker loses first game in charge of Belgium's Club Brugge

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - August 20, 2022 AFC Bournemouth manager Scott Parker before the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley

08 Jan 2023 10:48PM (Updated: 08 Jan 2023 11:19PM)
BRUSSELS: Englishman Scott Parker suffered defeat in his first match in charge of Belgian champions Club Brugge as they were beaten 3-1 at leaders Racing Genk on Sunday.

Parker, who was fired by Bournemouth weeks into the Premier League season despite leading them to promotion this year, replaced Carl Hoefkens as coach of the Belgian club, who will next month play Benfica in the Champions League last 16 but have been in poor form in defence of their domestic title.

It was a fiery baptism for the 42-year-old Parker in an incident-filled match with his side reduced to 10 men when defender Abakar Sylla was sent off for a second booking 15 minutes from time.

Brugge had taken the lead but Genk fought back to open up a 10-point lead over second-placed Union Saint Gilloise, who play later on Sunday. 

Brugge, who have won the last three Belgian championships, remained in fourth spot, 15 points behind the leaders.

Source: Reuters

