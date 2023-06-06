Parma defender Circati opts for Australia over Italy

MELBOURNE : Parma defender Alessandro Circati will play international soccer for Australia rather than Italy and has been named in the Socceroos' squad for a friendly against world champions Argentina in China next week.

Born in Fidenza, Italy, but raised in Western Australia's state capital Perth, the 19-year-old centre back has played for Serie B side Parma for more than a year and was called up to Italy's under-20 squad last year.

Australia's coach, Graham Arnold, confirmed on Tuesday that Circati, whose father Gianfranco played professionally in Italy, had made his choice.

"About two weeks ago he rang me up and he's had a great time to think about his big decision for a young kid," Arnold told reporters.

"And he said he wants to play for Australia. His heart has told him and he believes that he wants to play for Australia.

"His passion straightaway to come in (to the squad) was great.

"I said, 'OK, if I put you in this camp, are you ready?' And he said, '100 per cent'."

Arnold also has his eye on another Italian-Australian teenager in Roma defender Cristian Volpato and France-based striker Mohamed Toure, who is eligible to play for Australia, Guinea or Liberia.

Arnold hoped to bring Sydney-born Volpato into Australia's World Cup squad for last year's finals in Qatar, but the 19-year-old declined the offer of a spot, saying he was not ready to make a decision.

Toure, born in a Guinea refugee camp to Liberian parents, was raised in Adelaide and played for A-League club Adelaide United before crossing to French club Reims last year.

Arnold said he planned to meet both players face to face in Europe in August.

Arnold said the Socceroos' performance in Qatar, where they made the last 16 and won two matches at a World Cup for the first time, had made Australia a more appealing destination for young players with choice.

"What they saw at the World Cup has inspired (players) to make these decisions and that's, I think, what happened with Alessandro," he said.

Australia face Argentina in Beijing on June 15.