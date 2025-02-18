Parma part ways with manager Pecchia after dismal Serie A run

Parma have parted ways with manager Fabio Pecchia, the Serie A club said on Monday, after a fourth consecutive defeat kept the promoted side in the relegation zone.

Sunday's 1-0 loss at home to AS Roma extended Parma's winless run to seven games which has seen the club drop to 18th place in the standings, having won just four of their 25 league games.

Pecchia took charge in 2022 with Parma in Serie B, and in his first season the club lost out in the promotion playoffs before winning the second tier championship last season to secure automatic promotion to the Italian top flight.

In October, Parma renewed Pecchia's contract until 2027, but the side's descent into the bottom three has brought a premature end to his time at the club. Parma host Bologna on Sunday.