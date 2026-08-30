Logo
Logo

Sport

Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title

Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title
Tennis - WTA 500 - Monterrey Open - Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico - August 29, 2026 France's Diane Parry poses with the trophy after winning her final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title
Tennis - WTA 500 - Monterrey Open - Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico - August 29, 2026 France's Diane Parry celebrates match point during her final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
Parry defeats Mertens in Monterrey to claim maiden WTA singles title
Tennis - WTA 500 - Monterrey Open - Club Sonoma, Monterrey, Mexico - August 29, 2026 France's Diane Parry in action during her final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Daniel Becerril
30 Aug 2026 10:45AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Aug 29 : France's Diane Parry stayed resilient to defeat Belgian second seed Elise Mertens 6-4 0-6 6-3 in the Monterrey Open final on Saturday, securing her maiden WTA singles title in her final tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open. 

Parry, 23, took control of the match early at the WTA 500 event, racing to a 4-1 lead in the opening set before 30-year-old Mertens stormed back to level. Parry won the next game and then broke Mertens to take the first set 6-4. 

But a dominant Mertens emerged for the second set as the Belgian won six straight games, breaking her opponent three times. Parry took a medical timeout while down 5-0 in the second set but returned to the match.

The Frenchwoman found her momentum again in the deciding set, taking a commanding 5-1 lead before the Belgian started inching her way back, winning back-to-back games. But a resilient Parry served out the set 6-3 to win her first Tour-level singles title in just over two and half hours. 

Parry will face Swiss Viktorija Golubic at the U.S. Open on Monday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement