Partey ready for England test after missing Ghana's World Cup opener

June 22 : Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey said he was "ready to play" against England on Tuesday after missing his side's World Cup opener, with the midfielder's return bringing renewed scrutiny over his participation in the tournament.

Partey was unable to travel to Canada for Ghana's 1-0 victory over Panama in Toronto after his visa application was refused, but he has since joined the squad ahead of the Group L match against England in Boston.

Partey told reporters at Ghana's training base in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday that he had put the disappointment behind him and was focused on helping his team.

"I think for me now it's part of football," Partey said. "Things happen outside football that you cannot control but for me now I feel OK and I am ready to play."

The former Arsenal midfielder said he was looking forward to facing familiar opponents from his time in London, including England internationals Declan Rice and Bukayo Saka.

"I'm really happy to see them again," he said. "I hope they are going to bring their best and try to give ourselves also the opportunity to play against the best and try to compete and enjoy the game."

The 33-year-old also welcomed the prospect of a midfield battle with Rice.

"I know it's not going to be easy," Partey said. "(They have) very good players and I am happy to play against them."

Partey is facing seven charges of rape and two of sexual assault in Britain. He ​has denied the allegations.

England's Football Association has said England players will not answer questions about Partey.