Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pasalic pounces to give Croatia 1-0 over Denmark
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pasalic pounces to give Croatia 1-0 over Denmark

Pasalic pounces to give Croatia 1-0 over Denmark
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v Croatia - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 10, 2022 Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard in action with Croatia's Kristijan JakiAi and Aime Vrsaljko Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Pasalic pounces to give Croatia 1-0 over Denmark
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Denmark v Croatia - Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark - June 10, 2022 Denmark's Christian Eriksen in action with Croatia's Marcelo Brozovic Liselotte Sabroe/Ritzau Scanpix via REUTERS
Pasalic pounces to give Croatia 1-0 over Denmark
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Group A - Croatia v Austria - Stadion Gradski vrt, Osijek, Croatia - June 3, 2022 Austria's Marcel Sabitzer in action with Croatia's Mario Pasalic REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
11 Jun 2022 05:09AM (Updated: 11 Jun 2022 05:09AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

COPENHAGEN : An opportunist second-half goal from Mario Pasalic gave Croatia a 1-0 away win in Denmark in their Nations League Group A1 on Friday as playmaker Luka Modric came off the bench to turn the game around for the visitors.

The best chance of the first half fell to Denmark's Andreas Cornelius who had a goal ruled out just before the break when fullback Joakim Maehle was deemed to have committed a foul in the build-up.

Following the halftime introduction of Modric, he took the corner that was worked into the box for Pasalic to pounce on for the only goal of the game, slotting the ball through the legs of keeper Kasper Schmeichel.

Denmark, who had a Jonas Wind goal ruled out for offside in the 87th minute, still lead the group with six points from three games and will host second-placed Austria on Monday, while Croatia, who are third, travel to Paris to take on bottom side France.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us