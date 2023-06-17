Pass master Pukki sets Finland up for 2-0 win over Slovenia

HELSINKI : Finland's all-time leading scorer Teemu Pukki set up goals for Joel Pohjanpalo and Oliver Antman as they beat Slovenia 2-0 in their Group H European Championship qualifier on Friday to move into top spot in the group.

With Denmark set to meet Northern Ireland and San Marino hosting Kazakhstan later on Friday, the result lifts the Finns to six points after three games, ahead of the Slovenians thanks to this victory.

Better known for a goal-scoring touch that has netted him 37 goals for Finland, the 33-year-old Pukki put on a passing masterclass, setting up Pohjanpalo for the opener in the 13th minute as the home side made the most of a strong opening.

However, the Finns played with fire after taking the lead, dropping into a low defensive block and allowing their visitors back into the game, and it almost proved costly when Benjamin Sesko scuffed a shot across the face of the goal that brushed the far post before rolling to safety.

Andraz Sporar dragged another good opportunity wide of the far post early in the second half and Finland keeper Lukas Hradecky got down brilliantly to get a hand to a shot from Petar Stojanovic to keep it out minutes later.

That woke the hosts up, and they made it 2-0 in the 64th minute when the 21-year-old Antman picked up another Pukki pass to fire his fourth goal in five international appearances and secure the three points.