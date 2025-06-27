Past meets present as PSG face Messi's Inter Miami at Club World Cup

MIAMI :When Paris St Germain meet Inter Miami in the Club World Cup last 16, it will mark a rare reunion of European football greats, all layered with old loyalties, recent regrets and the chance for Lionel Messi to settle a score.

Sunday's game features a compelling contrast of eras - a PSG side powered by youth and energy fresh off their maiden Champions League title, and an Inter Miami team built around aging but iconic former Barcelona stars.

On the PSG touchline, Luis Enrique comes face to face with four players he once led at Barcelona - Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

They are all now reunited under Miami coach Javier Mascherano, another figure from Luis Enrique's treble-winning era at Camp Nou.

"Luis Enrique is a phenomenon," Alba said this week. "I’m excited to see him and will give him a hug, but when the ref blows the opening whistle, we'll try to beat him."

Suarez, now 38, reflected on his former manager's impact:

"I already had a competitive DNA, but he injected even more into me," he said.

In another layer of intrigue, Miami's contingent of former Barcelona players were all part of 2017's “Remontada” against PSG.

That was PSG's darkest night, when Barca thrashed them 6-1 in Spain after losing 4-0 in Paris in their last-16 Champions League tie.

That was when Miami's veterans were at their peak.

Now they rely on memory and rhythm, while PSG's core has been reshaped by a rising generation: Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue and Vitinha have helped inject fresh energy into Luis Enrique’s system, culminating in a Champions League triumph just weeks ago.

But the Parisian side arrive in Atlanta after a 1–0 loss to Brazil's Botafogo in the group stage raised questions about fatigue following a long European season.

Though PSG remain heavy favourites on paper, that defeat showed cracks in a squad that has played more high-stakes matches than most of their rivals.

"It will be an honour for me facing a great coach - one of the greatest I’ve had in my career," said Mascherano of Luis Enrique.

Now in his first major club coaching role, Mascherano brings an emotional edge and tactical sharpness to a Miami side that, while physically limited by age, can still threaten, especially with Messi in form.

The Argentina great endured a turbulent two-year stint at PSG after leaving Barcelona in 2021. Though he won domestic silverware, Messi never found peace in Paris and after his World Cup win in 2022, some fans turned on him.

"I didn’t enjoy myself at PSG," Messi told reporters earlier this year. "It was a tough period."

Mascherano believes that memory still drives him.

"When something’s stuck in his mind, Messi gives a little extra," he said this week.