Paterson's 5-71 puts South Africa in charge v Sri Lanka

GQEBERHA, South Africa :Seamer Dane Paterson took a career-best 5-71 as South Africa bowled Sri Lanka out for 328 on the third day of the second test at St George’s Park on Saturday before increasing their second innings lead to 106 with nine wickets in hand at tea.

South Africa are 76 for one with opener Aiden Markram 39 not out and first innings centurion Ryan Rickelton on 12 as they look to build their advantage in a must-win game for both sides in their bid to reach next year’s World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord’s.

Tony de Zorzi is the only wicket to fall in the home side’s second innings when he was bowled between bat and pad by Sri Lanka’s left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya for 19.

The visitors were earlier bowled out after losing seven wickets for 67 runs on Saturday as South Africa utilised the new ball well, led by 35-year-old Paterson in his sixth test.

Sri Lanka started the day on 242 for three in their first innings and made South Africa toil in the field for 10 overs before the home side removed Angelo Mathews for 44 just before the new ball was available.

Mathews was caught by wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne off the bowling of Marco Jansen (2-100), before the lanky seamer had Kamindu Mendis (48) snaffled at second slip by Aiden Markram.

Paterson was brought into the attack and raced through the Sri Lankan lower middle order as he removed visiting captain Dhananjaya de Silva (14), Kusal Mendis (16) and Lahiru Kumara (0) in the space of five deliveries.

Kumara was out to a sensational catch diving to his left at gully by Jansen, while Paterson completed his maiden test five-for with the wicket of Vishwa Fernando (2), caught by Verreynne in a superb display of swing bowling.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 233 runs in Durban last week to win the first of the two-match series.

If South Africa win the second test and beat Pakistan in a two-match home series starting later this month, they will be guaranteed a place in the WTC final.