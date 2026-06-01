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Patidar credits coach Flower after Bengaluru clinch back-to-back IPL wins
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Patidar credits coach Flower after Bengaluru clinch back-to-back IPL wins

Patidar credits coach Flower after Bengaluru clinch back-to-back IPL wins
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - May 31, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Indian Premier League REUTERS/Amit Dave
Patidar credits coach Flower after Bengaluru clinch back-to-back IPL wins
Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Gujarat Titans - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India - May 31, 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli with Venkatesh Iyer REUTERS/Amit Dave
01 Jun 2026 02:19PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2026 02:25PM)
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June 1 : Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain Rajat Patidar said head coach Andy Flower's efforts to change the team culture had helped them retain their Indian Premier League (IPL) crown.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls as Bengaluru chased down 156 to secure a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans in Sunday's final.

Zimbabwean Flower, who was appointed ahead of the 2024 season, has helped Bengaluru shake off the "nearly men" tag they acquired after finishing runners-up three times in the first 17 editions of the IPL.

"I've played five seasons of the IPL and he is one of the best coaches. The way he handles players, not only those who play," Patidar told reporters.

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"For him, the players who aren't playing, the first-timers, he spends a lot of time with every individual. I don't have words to express, but he's the best coach I've played under.

"The (team) culture has changed. I don't know what it was before 2021. But from when I've come in, there have been a lot of changes in the mindset of players. The coaching staff treats every player equally - that's a big change."

Speaking at a press conference in the early hours of Monday, Patidar said Bengaluru had set their sights on becoming the first team to win three IPL titles in a row.

"It's my birthday. There can't be a better gift than this," added Patidar, who turned 32 on Monday.

"The individual that I am, I always focus on living in the present. We have won back-to-back, we'll celebrate but the focus will be how we can now do this three in a row."

Source: Reuters
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