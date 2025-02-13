Patidar succeeds du Plessis as RCB captain for IPL 2025

NEW DELHI : Rajat Patidar was named as the new Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain for this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, succeeding South African Faf du Plessis in the role.

Speculation was rife that former India captain Virat Kohli would return as the captain of the side he led from 2013-21 before du Plessis took over.

The RCB have released 40-year-old former South Africa captain du Plesis, who has joined Delhi Capitals for this year's IPL beginning on March 21.

RCB head coach Andy Flower said Partidar's personality clinched it for him above other leadership contenders.

"I think that quality within him will be really important for him through the inevitable ups and downs that should come along with playing in the IPL and stepping up another gear and leading a big franchise in the IPL," Flower told reporters.

"I think those qualities are going to stand Rajat in good stead. We recognise them, we will celebrate them, and I really look forward to watching him in action."

Patidar has grown into a key batter for the RCB and led Madhya Pradesh to the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 20-overs tournament.

Despite boasting some of the biggest names in the game and a passionate legion of fans, the RCB remain an IPL underachiever, making the final three times and failing on each occasion.

In his new role, 31-year-old Patidar will try to achieve what the likes of Rahul Dravid, Kevin Pietersen, Anil Kumble, Daniel Vettori, Kohli, Shane Watson and du Plessis could not.

Team director Mo Bobat acknowledged Kohli was one of the captaincy options.

"I know that the fans would have probably leant towards Virat in the first instance," Bobat said.

"My point on Virat would that Virat doesn't need a captaincy title to lead. I think leadership, as we've all seen, is one of his strongest instincts. I think it just comes naturally to him. He leads regardless.

"For us, even last year with Faf as captain, we saw every bit of that."