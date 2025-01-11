Logo
Sport

Patrick Fishburn, Denny McCarthy on top at Sony Open in Hawaii
Patrick Fishburn, Denny McCarthy on top at Sony Open in Hawaii
January 10, 2025; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Patrick Fishburn hits his fairway bunker shot on the 16th hole during the second round of the Sony Open golf tournament at Waialae Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
11 Jan 2025 01:38PM
Patrick Fishburn carded a bogey-free second round at the Sony Open in Hawaii on Friday, and he shares the lead with Denny McCarthy at the midpoint of the event in Honolulu.

Fishburn produced a second consecutive 5-under-par 65 at Waialae Country Club. McCarthy carded a 66, and he is also at 10-under 130 for the tournament.

Eric Cole (3 under in second round), Paul Peterson (3 under) and Japan's Kensei Hirata (7 under) are tied for third place at 9 under.

Lee Hodges (6 under), Alex Smalley (6 under), Zach Johnson (4 under), J.J. Spaun (4 under) and Austria's Sepp Straka (4 under) share sixth place at 8 under.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, coming off a record-breaking victory at The Sentry last week in Kapalua, Hawaii, is tied for 42nd place at 4 under after a 1-under 69 on Friday. Matsuyama captured the Sony Open championship three years ago.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

