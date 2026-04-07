Patrick Reed: 'Traditional way of golf' key in PGA Tour return

AUGUSTA, Ga. - For someone who has long backed up his goal of being known as a worldwide player, including a three-plus-year stint with LIV Golf, it took standing on a practice range in Dubai for Patrick Reed to feel the draw back to tradition.

Reed held a four-stroke lead entering the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic, but had to withstand an early birdie binge from playing parter and fellow LIV player David Puig before going on to claim his first stroke play victory since a win on the Asia Tour 2024.

Despite having a contract offer to re-sign with LIV, Reed announced three days later that he would be returning to the PGA Tour.

"I definitely happened quickly," Reed acknowledged of the decision. "I really just kind of was sitting back and realizing that I wanted to get back and not only join - have an opportunity back on the PGA Tour, but to get back to the traditional way of golf and playing.

"When I stood there in Dubai, that Saturday the entire range is full, and then guys just start disappearing, and you're the last man on that tee box. Then you're walking to the tee, you're the last name announced, and you've lost the lead because someone is 5-under through 8 (holes). All those rushes and those scenarios - kind of going back into playing golf that way, where you're going out there and you're having the battles between not just yourself, but the other guys on the leaderboard.

"For me, I wanted that back, I wanted that adrenaline back, and those feelings."

Reed made it clear that he holds no ill will towards LIV Golf, and that he had a great experience with the Saudi-backed league. But after competing in 27 countries since 2022 alone, it was the pull back to the PGA Tour and to a more traditional golf schedule that proved the deciding factor for the 35-year-old.

Reed and his wife, Justine, have an 11-year-old daughter and 8-year-old son at home in Woodlands, Texas. He mentioned multiple times that he enjoys being a dad to his "kiddos," and is coming off a month-long break since his most recent event on the DP World Tour in South Africa.

That said, Reed acknowledged that 2026 will "be an exception." Since he is ineligible to compete on the PGA Tour until Aug. 25, Reed will compete full- time on the DP World Tour this season. He has already banked a pair of victories and currently leads the Race to Dubai standings.

That affords Reed more flexibility in planning his trips overseas while still maintaining a cushion toward regaining full PGA Tour membership for next season. It also allowed him an extended break before heading to Augusta, where Reed won the Masters Tournament in 2018.

This will be Reed's 13th Masters, and he views Augusta National as a place where he needs to stay patient while being creative with his shots and getting "out of being that robot." By that, he meant using every club in his bag, various shot shapes and relying on his well-regarded short game.

"There's just something so special about this place," he said. "I feel like it's the best test of golf we play all year round. For a guy that's played just about everywhere in the world, it's one of those places that I say hands down it's the best test of golf and best golf course I've ever played."

Reed has four top-10 finishes at Augusta since that 2018 victory, including solo third place last year. In a tournament considered to be fairly wide open in 2026, might this be Reed's year to claim a second Masters?

"That one jacket is getting a little lonely," he said with a laugh. "Might need one more."

-Derek Harper, Field Level Media