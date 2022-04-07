Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Paul Casey out of Masters with back spasms
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Paul Casey out of Masters with back spasms

Paul Casey out of Masters with back spasms

FILE PHOTO: Golf - The 2020 Ryder Cup - Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, U.S. - September 26, 2021 Team Europe's Paul Casey hits his approach on the 9th hole during the Singles REUTERS/Mike Segar

07 Apr 2022 11:35PM (Updated: 07 Apr 2022 11:35PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paul Casey withdrew from the Masters on Thursday due to back spasms.

Casey was in a grouping with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith but was removed from the starting list after the opening round was delayed by wet conditions.

Casey, 44, who experienced back spasms at last month's Dell Technologies Match Play, participated in the Par 3 Challenge on Wednesday.

He was below par in six of his previous eight rounds.

Casey finished 26th in the 2021 Masters and has one top-10 finish in his past five appearances at Augusta National.

-Field Level Media

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us