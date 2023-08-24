Logo
Dominican Republic's Paulino claims 400m gold
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 400m - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 23, 2023 Dominican Republic's Marileidy Paulino celebrates with a flag after winning gold in the final REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
24 Aug 2023 03:53AM (Updated: 24 Aug 2023 05:01AM)
BUDAPEST: Marileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic won World Championship gold in the women’s 400m on Wednesday (Aug 23), finally claiming top spot on the podium after silvers at last year’s worlds and Tokyo Olympics.

The race was wide open in the absence of injured American Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, the 400m hurdles world record holder and fastest in the world this year over the flat, and with Olympic and defending world champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo going out in the heats four months after having a baby.

Paulino, second-fastest this year, was out in lane seven and ran a controlled race to come off the final bend in the lead and drive home for an emphatic victory in 48.76 seconds.

Poland's Natalia Kaczmarek took silver in 49.57 followed by Sada Williams of Barbados in 49.60.

Source: Reuters

