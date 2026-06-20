Paulino, El Bakkali victorious as Tharanga pips Chopra in Doha Diamond League

DOHA, June 19 : Paris Olympics champion Marileidy Paulino soared ahead of her competitors to clinch a dominant 400m victory at the Doha Diamond League, while Sri Lankan javelin thrower Rumesh Tharanga took the win over two-time Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday.

A late challenge in the 3000m steeplechase tested two-time Olympic champion Soufiane El Bakkali, but the Moroccan ultimately prevailed. Fans at the Khalifa International Stadium were left disappointed as Mutaz Barshim missed out on a home soil victory in the men's high jump.

The Dominican Republic's Paulino, a two-time 400m Olympic medallist, shot to the front and kept her lead to finish in 48.91 seconds, leaving second-placed Natalia Bukowiecka trailing by more than a second.

"I wanted to open with 48 seconds and I succeeded," she said.

Tharanga was equally dominant as he threw 88.68m in his fourth attempt, leaving Anderson Peters more than two metres behind to take victory.

Former Olympic champion Chopra, competing for the first time this year after being sidelined with multiple injuries, threw 85.69m to finish fourth.

"I'm glad I had a win today... it was one of my dreams to compete here as the first ever Sri Lankan in the Diamond League circuit," said 23-year-old Tharanga, who threw a season-leading 92.62m in Rome earlier this month.

Barshim, who came back from a long-term foot injury last month, cleared 2.27m in the high jump but could not match Italian Matteo Sioli's 2.29m clearance, settling for second place.

"It is a very, very good start of the season for me. I've been away for a long time, and coming back to the world stage is nothing easy after so many injuries... you need a few competitions to get back to the rhythm," he said.

El Bakkali was in his rhythm as he led the men's 3000m steeplechase into the final lap, but had to dig deep when Samuel Firewu threatened to catch up with him. The 30-year-old collapsed after crossing the finish line.

"There is no easy victory... wasn't easy today because of the weather conditions. It's very hot, it's not like racing in Europe," El Bakkali said.

BELAYNEH FALLS IN THE FINAL LAP

Fantaye Belayneh made her move in the final lap of the women's 5000m only to suffer a fall, as her Ethiopian compatriot and fellow former African champion Medina Eisa took the win.

Ethiopians also dominated the women's 1500m race, as Birke Haylom eased to victory ahead of compatriots Saron Berhe and Haregeweyni Kalayu.

World 110m hurdles champion Cordell Tinch eased to victory as Asier Martinez lost his momentum in the second half of the race, while Emma Zapletalova broke Slovakia's national record to win the women's 400m hurdles in 52.30 seconds.

In the women's 800m, American Addison Wiley pulled ahead in the home stretch and fought off a late challenge from Paris Olympics silver medallist Tsige Duguma to win in a minute and 57.98 seconds.

"I kind of just asked myself, how bad do you want this, do you want today to be the day or do you want to get second place again?" Wiley, 22, said after her first Diamond League win.