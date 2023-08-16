Paulissen strikes twice as Lee Man set up Urawa playoff clash

(Corrects spelling of Mitchel Paulissen in paragraph 2)

By Michael Church

HONG KONG :Defending champions Urawa Red Diamonds will take on Lee Man in the Asian Champions League playoffs next week after last season's Hong Kong Premier League runners-up cruised to a 5-1 win over Bali United at Hong Kong Stadium on Wednesday.

Mitchel Paulissen put Lee Man in front after only eight minutes and, while the Indonesians equalised through a Tsui Wang Kit own goal four minutes later, the home side went back in front in the 13th minute with Gil Martins' acute finish.

Everton Camargo added the third in first half injury time with a curling effort from outside the right corner of the penalty area and Paulissen's long-distance second in the 56th minute put the result beyond doubt.

Defender Jose Angel added the fifth four minutes from time with a close range header.

Lee Man complete the line-up for the east Asian playoffs, with Vietnam's Haiphong defeating Hong Kong Rangers on Tuesday to set up a meeting with Incheon United from South Korea.

China's Zhejiang FC will take on Port FC from Thailand and Shanghai Port face BG Pathum United in the other playoffs next week, with the winners progressing to the group stage draw, which will be held in Kuala Lumpur on Aug. 24.