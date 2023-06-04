Logo
Pavlyuchenkova not expecting red carpet for Russians at Wimbledon
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2023 Russia's Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in action during her quarter final match against Belgium's Elise Mertens REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

04 Jun 2023 11:35PM (Updated: 04 Jun 2023 11:54PM)
PARIS: Russian players will be allowed to take part in Wimbledon this year but Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova is not expecting the grasscourt Grand Slam to roll out the red carpet for them.

Pavlyuchenkova, whose ranking of 333rd does not guarantee her an entry into the main draw in London, has just reached the quarter-finals at the French Open - a performance that would normally open the door for a wild-card entry at Wimbledon next month.

Asked if she would apply, Pavlyuchenkova laughed.

"Are you serious?" she told a press conference. "Do you think after the situation last year they would give me a wild card this year?"

Wimbledon announced in March that it had lifted its ban which prevented athletes from Russia and Belarus from playing last year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

"No grass season for me this year," said Pavlyuchenkova, who will face world number one and defending champion Iga Swiatek for a place in the last four in Paris, three years after reaching the final.

Source: Reuters/zl

