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PCB fines Naseem Shah over social media post
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PCB fines Naseem Shah over social media post

PCB fines Naseem Shah over social media post

Cricket - ICC Men's Champions Trophy - Group A - Pakistan v New Zealand - National Stadium, Karachi, Pakistan - February 19, 2025 Pakistan's Naseem Shah in action REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

31 Mar 2026 03:36AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 03:39AM)
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March 30 : Pace bowler Naseem Shah has been fined 20 million Pakistani rupees ($71,684) for breaching multiple clauses of his central contract and the Pakistan Cricket Board's social media guidelines, the PCB said on Monday.

The fine followed a post on Shah's social media account, later deleted, which appeared to criticise Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

The PCB subsequently issued the fast bowler a show-cause notice before imposing what has been reported by local media as the largest financial penalty in Pakistan cricket history and roughly equivalent to eight months of Shah's central contract salary.

The PCB said Shah offered an "unconditional apology" during disciplinary committee proceedings.

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"It was noted that Naseem Shah's social media adviser has already been terminated by Naseem and shall be blacklisted by the PCB from associating with any player falling under the PCB's jurisdiction," the PCB added.

($1 = 279.0000 Pakistani rupees)

Source: Reuters
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