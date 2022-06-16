Peaty faces fitness race for Commonwealth Games

Triple Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty faces a race against time to be fit for the upcoming Commonwealth Games but the 27-year-old says he has the training and experience behind him to return in top shape for Birmingham.

England's Peaty, an eight-times world champion and holder of the 50m and 100m world breaststroke titles, pulled out of this month's world championships after breaking his right foot in the gym in May.

Peaty will have little time to prepare for the July 28-Aug. 8 Games after his time in a protective boot is over.

"When I come out of the boot, I will have four and a half weeks - it is not a long time to get properly ready for a championship at all, but if anyone can do it I can do it," Peaty told the Daily Mail on Thursday.

"That isn't being arrogant – I am just confident. I know I have the fitness, I know I have the background, I know I have 17 years of hardcore training behind me. It is just about whether I can get those feet up in terms of technique.

"We are looking at probably 80 per cent likely now, but at the moment we live between what each scan says."