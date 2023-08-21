Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pedri and Torres score late goals to give Barca 2-0 win over Cadiz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pedri and Torres score late goals to give Barca 2-0 win over Cadiz

Pedri and Torres score late goals to give Barca 2-0 win over Cadiz
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Cadiz - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - August 20, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres scores their second goal REUTERS/Bruna Casas
Pedri and Torres score late goals to give Barca 2-0 win over Cadiz
Soccer Football - LaLiga - Rayo Vallecano v FC Barcelona - Campo de Futbol de Vallecas, Madrid, Spain - April 26, 2023 FC Barcelona's Ferran Torres, Eric Garcia, Pedri and Ronald Araujo before the match REUTERS/Juan Medina/File photo
21 Aug 2023 03:59AM (Updated: 21 Aug 2023 04:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BARCELONA: Pedri and Ferran Torres scored late in the second half to earn Barcelona their first La Liga win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Cadiz, whose inspired goalkeeper Conan Ledesma had made a string of superb saves on Sunday (Aug 20).

In the 83rd minute, Ilkay Gundogan found Pedri ghosting through off the defensive line with a perfect pass through and the midfielder steered past the onrushing Ledesma with a gentle touch.

Substitute Torres took advantage of a counter-attack to secure Barca the points as he raced onto a Robert Lewandowski header and scored with a tidy finish.

Barcelona had been held to a goalless draw by Getafe in their opening match of the season last weekend.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Football La Liga

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.