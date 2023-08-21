Pedri and Torres score late goals to give Barca 2-0 win over Cadiz

BARCELONA: Pedri and Ferran Torres scored late in the second half to earn Barcelona their first La Liga win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Cadiz, whose inspired goalkeeper Conan Ledesma had made a string of superb saves on Sunday (Aug 20).

In the 83rd minute, Ilkay Gundogan found Pedri ghosting through off the defensive line with a perfect pass through and the midfielder steered past the onrushing Ledesma with a gentle touch.

Substitute Torres took advantage of a counter-attack to secure Barca the points as he raced onto a Robert Lewandowski header and scored with a tidy finish.

Barcelona had been held to a goalless draw by Getafe in their opening match of the season last weekend.