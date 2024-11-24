Logo
Pedro and Mitoma on target as 10-man Brighton win at Bournemouth
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 23, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck and Brighton & Hove Albion's Yasin Ayari REUTERS/Maja Smiejkowska
Soccer Football - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion - Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth, Britain - November 23, 2024 Brighton & Hove Albion's Kaoru Mitoma celebrates scoring their second goal with Brighton & Hove Albion's Georginio Rutter and Brighton & Hove Albion's Joao Pedro Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
24 Nov 2024 01:07AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2024 01:12AM)
BOURNEMOUTH, England : Brighton & Hove Albion beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday with goals from Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma, while the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Carlos Baleba was sent off in the second half.

Pedro continued his terrific form as the Brazilian put Brighton ahead in the fourth minute, pouncing on a rebound after fellow forward Georginio Rutter's powerful low effort was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bournemouth spurned a couple of opportunities and were punished moments after the interval when Japanese winger Mitoma doubled Brighton's lead, slotting into the bottom corner after Pedro's stunning through ball beat the home side's defence.

David Brooks reduced Bournemouth's deficit in injury time and Brighton withstood some more late pressure to seal all three points.

With the victory, Brighton moved to fifth place in the table with 22 points from 12 matches, while Bournemouth dropped to 13th ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.

Source: Reuters

