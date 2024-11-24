Pedro and Mitoma on target as 10-man Brighton win at Bournemouth

BOURNEMOUTH, England : Brighton & Hove Albion beat Bournemouth 2-1 at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday with goals from Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma, while the visitors were reduced to 10 men when Carlos Baleba was sent off in the second half.

Pedro continued his terrific form as the Brazilian put Brighton ahead in the fourth minute, pouncing on a rebound after fellow forward Georginio Rutter's powerful low effort was saved by Bournemouth goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Bournemouth spurned a couple of opportunities and were punished moments after the interval when Japanese winger Mitoma doubled Brighton's lead, slotting into the bottom corner after Pedro's stunning through ball beat the home side's defence.

David Brooks reduced Bournemouth's deficit in injury time and Brighton withstood some more late pressure to seal all three points.

With the victory, Brighton moved to fifth place in the table with 22 points from 12 matches, while Bournemouth dropped to 13th ahead of the remaining weekend fixtures.