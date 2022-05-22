Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pedro goal gives Flamengo second league win
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pedro goal gives Flamengo second league win

Pedro goal gives Flamengo second league win
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - May 21, 2022 Flamengo's Joao Gomes in action with Goias' Diego REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pedro goal gives Flamengo second league win
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - May 21, 2022 Flamengo's Pedro scores their first goal REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pedro goal gives Flamengo second league win
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias Ð Maracana Stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - October 13, 2020 Flamengo's Pedro celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
Pedro goal gives Flamengo second league win
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - May 21, 2022 Goias' Nicolas in action with Flamengo's Rodrigo Caio REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
Pedro goal gives Flamengo second league win
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Flamengo v Goias - Estadio do Maracana, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - May 21, 2022 Flamengo's Pedro celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Sergio Moraes
22 May 2022 05:47AM (Updated: 22 May 2022 05:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RIO DE JANEIRO : A first-half goal from Pedro gave Flamengo their second win of the Brazilian league season on Saturday as the home side beat Goias 1-0 at the Maracana stadium.

Pedro volleyed home an excellent cross from Matheuzinho after 16 minutes to lift them to 11th place with nine points from seven matches.

Goias, who did not have a shot on target in the game, had a great chance to equalise in the final minute but Apodi blazed over with only the goalkeeper to beat.

They have eight points and sit 14th in the 20-team table.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us