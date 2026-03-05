Pedro hat-trick sinks Villa as Chelsea climb into top five

BIRMINGHAM, England, March 4 : Joao Pedro scored his first Premier League hat-trick as Chelsea came from behind to thump hosts Aston Villa 4-1 on Wednesday and move above Liverpool in the table as the race for Champions League places next season heats up.

Fifth-placed Chelsea have 48 points from 29 games, while Villa in fourth have 51 points from the same number of matches as they continue to stutter in the league with two wins in their last nine top-flight fixtures.

Douglas Luiz gave Villa an early lead, but that was as good as it got for the home side, as Chelsea, who began to dominate the contest, were clinical in front of goal.

Pedro’s treble takes his goal tally to 14 in the Premier League this season, while Cole Palmer was also on the scoresheet for the visitors in Chelsea's most convincing performance under new manager Liam Rosenior.

"It's a special night for me," Pedro told TNT Sports. "My hat-trick came in the right moment. After we lost to Arsenal, we showed how much we want to achieve.

"Everyone wants to win every game and it's an important three points. We are trying to be consistent but have dropped too many points at home. Now we need to look forward."

The home side took the lead inside two minutes as Leon Bailey’s scuffed cross found its way to Luiz, who scored his first goal in more than two years.

Chelsea goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen made a smart save to deny Ollie Watkins, but the visitors gradually took control of the contest and were level on 35 minutes.

Malo Gusto beat the offside trap and his low ball across the six-yard box was perfect for Pedro to steer into the net.

DISALLOWED GOAL

Villa thought they had gone in front again when Watkins netted but he was offside and instead it was the visitors who took a halftime lead as they scored six minutes into added time at the end of the first period.

Enzo Fernandez’s pass for Pedro was perfect and the Brazilian supplied another clinical finish.

That dominance continued into the second half as Palmer added a third when Villa keeper Emi Martinez pushed the ball into his path as he attempted to clear a cross.

Pedro completed his hat-trick with the easiest goal of the lot as Alejandro Garnacho got away behind the Villa defence and his square ball provided a tap-in for the Brazilian.

He now has nine goals in his last nine games in all competitions.