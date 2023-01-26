Logo
Pedrosa to make wildcard return at Spanish GP
FILE PHOTO: MotoGP - Japanese Grand Prix - Twin Ring Motegi circuit, Motegi, Japan - October 19, 2018 Repsol Honda Team's Dani Pedrosa during practice. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

26 Jan 2023 11:33PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 11:42PM)
Dani Pedrosa will make a wildcard MotoGP appearance at his home Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez in April, the KTM factory team said on Thursday.

Pedrosa, 37, retired from the championship at the end of 2018 with 31 top class wins but still carries out testing duties for the Austrian manufacturer.

A three times world champion in junior categories, Pedrosa was three times runner-up in the main MotoGP championship with the Repsol Honda team.

His last wildcard outing was in Austria in 2021.

"I’m excited that he’s ready to do a wildcard. Reading between the lines, he would not do a wildcard if he thought the bike wasn’t competitive so I hope he gives us the right signal for that," said KTM motorsports director Pit Beirer.

Source: Reuters

