Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold

Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 1500m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Gold medallist Kenya's Faith Kipyegon celebrates with her medal after winning the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 1500m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon in action with athletes during the final REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 1500m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon in action as she leads the women's 1500m final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
Peerless Kipyegon cruises to third 1500m world gold
Athletics - World Athletics Championship - Women's 1500m Final - National Athletics Centre, Budapest, Hungary - August 22, 2023 Kenya's Faith Kipyegon, Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji and Britain's Laura Muir in action during the women's 1500m final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
23 Aug 2023 04:03AM (Updated: 23 Aug 2023 04:08AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BUDAPEST: Kenyan middle-distance superstar Faith Kipyegon capped a year that brought her a hat-trick of world records by claiming a treble of world 1,500 metres gold medals as she ran a perfect race to come home in 3:54.87 on Tuesday (Aug 22).

Kipyegon, the double Olympic champion, has not lost over the distance for two years. Still only 29, Budapest is her sixth world championships and she now has a remarkable haul of three golds, two silvers and a fifth place on her debut in 2013.

Ethiopia's Diribe Welteji was the best of the rest as she took silver in 3:55.69, with Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands finishing well for bronze in 3:56.00.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

athletics

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.