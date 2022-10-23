Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final

Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Guadalajara Open - Guadalajara, Mexico - October 22, 2022 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her semi-final match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Henry Romero
Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Guadalajara Open - Guadalajara, Mexico - October 22, 2022 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. embraces Belarus' Victoria Azarenka after winning their semi-final match REUTERS/Henry Romero
Pegula beats Azarenka to reach Guadalajara final
Tennis - WTA 1000 - Guadalajara Open - Guadalajara, Mexico - October 22, 2022 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. celebrates winning her semi-final match against Belarus' Victoria Azarenka REUTERS/Henry Romero
23 Oct 2022 08:34AM (Updated: 23 Oct 2022 12:01PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Third seed Jessica Pegula overcame a sluggish start to breeze past Victoria Azarenka 7-6 (3) 6-1 on Saturday to reach the final of the Guadalajara Open.

The 28-year-old American, chasing her second career title, will await the winner between Greek fourth seed Maria Sakkari and Czech Marie Bouzkova in Sunday's final.

Pegula found herself in an early hole to the Belarusian former-world number one as Azarenka secured the early break on way to 3-0 lead.

But Pegula would soon find her rhythm, breaking back to send the set went to a tie-break which she took 7-3.

Having let the opening set slip away Azarenka unraveled while Pegula stepped up her play, breaking the two-time Australian Open champion twice as she steamrolled through the second to reach her second final of the year.

Pegula's path to final has included wins over four Grand Slam winners, a second round victory over Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina followed U.S. Open champions Bianca Andreescu and Sloan Stephens and Azarenka.

 

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.