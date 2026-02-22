Pegula beats Svitolina in straight sets in Dubai final

DUBAI, Feb 21 : Jessica Pegula handed Elina Svitolina her first loss in a WTA 1000 final in a dominant 6-2 6-4 victory to win the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday.

World number five Pegula quickly built a 3-0 lead in the first set as she kept Ukrainian Svitolina near the baseline before getting the first break with a backhand cross-court shot and holding her own serve with a masterful backhand slice.

Svitolina's attempt to bounce back ended when former U.S. Open finalist Pegula saved two break points to go 5-1 up. A frustrated Svitolina netted a forehand as Pegula took the set.

American Pegula, who turns 32 on Tuesday, was measured in the second set as she got a decisive break in the fifth game to secure her 10th title on the tour, ending a three-match losing streak in WTA 1000 finals.