Sport

Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final
Sport

Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final

Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final
Jessica Pegula (USA) returns the ball against Iga Swiatek (POL) (not pictured) during semi final play at IGA Stadium. (Photo: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports)
Pegula beats Swiatek to reach Canadian Open final
Aug 12, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Iga Swiatek (POL) returns the ball against Jessica Pegula (USA) (not pictured) during semi final play at IGA Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
13 Aug 2023 04:01AM (Updated: 13 Aug 2023 04:59AM)
Jessica Pegula beat world number one Iga Swiatek 6-2 6-7(4) 6-4 on Saturday (Aug 12) to reach the Canadian Open final in Montreal where she will face either Elena Rybakina or Liudmila Samsonova.

American world number three Pegula, playing in her third consecutive Canadian Open semi-final, broke Swiatek's serve 11 times and managed her way through the big moments of the match better than the four-times Grand Slam winner.

"She always makes it tough but of course it's incredibly rewarding to beat the number one player in the world and I am sure that will give me a lot of confidence going into tomorrow and the next couple weeks," Pegula said securing a spot in her first Canadian Open final.

Neither player was able to defend their serve until Pegula held to love for a 4-2 lead and the American followed that by going up a double break before producing a pair of aces to close out the first set on her next service game.

Swiatek looked to have settled into a groove as she opened the second set with her first service hold of the day followed by a pair of breaks for a 3-1 lead.

Pegula, however, clawed back and opened up a 5-4 lead after breaking Swiatek for the eighth time but was unable to serve out the match as the Pole levelled the frame before going on to force the decider.

Swiatek won the first eight points of the third set to build a 2-0 lead but Pegula kept cool and twice came back from a break down en route to securing one of the biggest wins of her career.

Source: Reuters

