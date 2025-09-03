Logo
Pegula cruises past Krejcikova into US Open semis
Tennis - U.S. Open - Flushing Meadows, New York, United States - September 2, 2025 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her quarter final match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sep 2, 2025; Flushing, NY, USA; Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) hits to Jessica Pegula (USA) (not pictured) on day ten of the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
03 Sep 2025 01:21AM
NEW YORK :American Jessica Pegula reached her second straight U.S. Open semi-final with a clinical 6-3 6-3 win over twice Grand Slam champion Barbora Krejcikova on Tuesday, in the first match of the day on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Fourth-ranked Pegula had a dreadful run-up to the year's final major but has flipped the script in New York, where she has yet to drop a set and fired off 17 winners to beat the unseeded Czech.

Krejcikova recovered from injuries earlier this year and saved eight match points in a fourth-round thriller to reach the final eight but ran out of gas against the 2024 runner-up.

Pegula will next play the winner of the match later on Tuesday between the defending champion and world number one Aryna Sabalenka and unseeded Czech Marketa Vondrousova.

Source: Reuters
