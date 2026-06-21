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Pegula knocks out Sabalenka to set up Berlin final with Noskova
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Pegula knocks out Sabalenka to set up Berlin final with Noskova

Pegula knocks out Sabalenka to set up Berlin final with Noskova
Tennis - WTA 500 - Berlin Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 20, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in action during her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Pegula knocks out Sabalenka to set up Berlin final with Noskova
Tennis - WTA 500 - Berlin Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 20, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Pegula knocks out Sabalenka to set up Berlin final with Noskova
Tennis - WTA 500 - Berlin Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 20, 2026 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. celebrates after winning her semi final match against Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Pegula knocks out Sabalenka to set up Berlin final with Noskova
Tennis - WTA 500 - Berlin Open - Steffi Graf Stadium, Berlin, Germany - June 20, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her semi final match against Jessica Pegula of the U.S. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
21 Jun 2026 02:46AM
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June 20 : World number one Aryna Sabalenka's Wimbledon preparations suffered a setback after she was beaten by American Jessica Pegula 6-4 6-7(4) 6-0 in the Berlin Open semi-finals.

Pegula will face Linda Noskova in the final after the Czech eighth seed ended the run of Filipino Alexandra Eala with a 6-2 6-4 victory. 

Sabalenka, who exited the French Open in the quarter-finals, struggled to find her rhythm after a slow start, and Pegula took the opening set following an early break.

After a rain delay, Sabalenka took the second-set tiebreak before Pegula reasserted control to race through the decider.

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"I told myself after I ended up losing that second-set tiebreak that before the rain delay, I had a lot of momentum. She just hit a double fault. I felt like I kind of had it there and I was serving well," said 2024 Berlin champion Pegula.

"I was in a good rhythm, and then having to get off court and losing that pretty quickly - only winning one point in the tiebreak was a little tough.

"But she's No. 1 in the world for a reason and I feel like I gave her too many easy shots and she went for it and that's just what happens."

All four of the Belarusian's Grand Slam titles — her most recent at the 2025 U.S. Open — have come on hard courts, and she is still chasing a first Wimbledon crown after three semi-final runs.

She lost this year's Australian Open final to Elena Rybakina, a year after finishing runner-up to American Madison Keys.

Noskova made a dominant start, securing an early break to swiftly win the first set. Eala ran out of ideas in the second as Noskova secured the win.

Source: Reuters
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