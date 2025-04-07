Pegula overpowers fellow American Kenin to win Charleston Open

Top seed Jessica Pegula overcame Sofia Kenin 6-3 7-5 to win the Charleston Open on Sunday in the first all-American final at the tournament since 1990.

World number four Pegula, fresh off her Miami Open final loss to Aryna Sabalenka, adapted seamlessly to the green clay surface, securing her second singles title of the season and eighth of her career.

"I spend a couple of years training here on Daniel Island in my early 20s. So to be able to come here this week after a long two weeks in Miami and take the title is just incredible," Pegula said.

Pegula struck early, breaking her opponent in the opening game and nearly doing so again in the third. Kenin held firm, however, saving two break points before breaking Pegula back to level at 2-2.

Kenin looked to shift momentum in her next service game as she saved a break point to hold and take the lead for the first time after a shaky start.

But the 2020 Australian Open champion failed to maintain the push, dropping her serve twice more as Pegula closed out the first set in just over half an hour.

Pegula struggled with her serve in the second set while Kenin, leaning on strong backhand winners, looked on course to force a decider as she served at 5-2.

The U.S. Open runner-up, however, saved three set points and mounted a comeback, winning six consecutive games to seal the win.

"I thought I hit a wall in the second set and realised how tired I was. (Kenin) started to play some high level and there were a couple of games where I didn't break and didn't hold," Pegula told The Tennis Channel.

"It was super windy, super tough conditions. If you lost focus for a split second or stopped moving your feet for a second it just swings so fast."

The 31-year-old's first claycourt title will lift her to number three in the world, overtaking Coco Gauff as the top-ranked American.