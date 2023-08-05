Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Pegula rallies past Svitolina to reach semis in Washington
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Pegula rallies past Svitolina to reach semis in Washington

Pegula rallies past Svitolina to reach semis in Washington
Aug 4, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) hits a forehand against Elina Svitolina (UKR) (R) on day seven of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Pegula rallies past Svitolina to reach semis in Washington
Aug 4, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Jessica Pegula (USA) serves against Elina Svitolina (UKR) (not pictured) on day seven of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Pegula rallies past Svitolina to reach semis in Washington
Aug 4, 2023; Washington, D.C., USA; Elina Svitolina (UKR) hits a forehand against Jessica Pegula (USA) (not pictured) on day seven of the Mubadala Citi DC Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
05 Aug 2023 03:15AM (Updated: 05 Aug 2023 03:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Top seed Jessica Pegula came from behind to beat Ukrainian Elina Svitolina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Citi Open in Washington DC on Friday.

The American fired a serve up the T that Svitolina could not handle to end the high-quality contest and its riveting 54-minute third set.

Svitolina, who returned from maternity break in April and made the semi-finals of Wimbledon last month, dug deep to fend off two match points in her final service game but was unable to convert her break point opportunities in the deciding set.

Svitolina has produced stunning results including a win over world number one Iga Swiatek at the All England Club in July despite the turmoil caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I have tons of respect for her," Pegula said in an on-court interview.

"She just had a baby, and with everything she is going through with her country, I told her I feel like she came back as a new person. I can see the competitiveness in her and I've always really respected that."

Pegula, who won the WTA 500 event in 2019, improved to 3-1 lifetime against wildcard Svitolina and will next face either Greece's Maria Sakkari or American Madison Keys, who play their quarter-final later on Friday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.