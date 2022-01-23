Logo
Pegula rekindles Melbourne Park love affair to reach quarters
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 23, 2022 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. celebrates winning her fourth round match against Greece's Maria Sakkari REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake

23 Jan 2022 12:25PM (Updated: 23 Jan 2022 12:25PM)
MELBOURNE : Jessica Pegula rekindled her love affair with Melbourne Park on Sunday by dumping Greek fifth seed Maria Sakkari out of the Australian Open 7-6(0) 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals for a second straight year.

Under a blazing sun at Margaret Court Arena, Pegula's stonewall defence left the hard-hitting Sakkari a hot mess and the American only grew in confidence as the match went on.

After Sakkari crumbled to lose the first set tiebreak 7-0, Pegula began swinging hard at the Greek's serve and was rewarded with an early break in the second.

Sakkari battled to save a match point as Pegula served out but sent a defensive backhand wide to concede the match.

Pegula will play the winner of top seed Ash Barty and Amanda Anisimova for a place in the semi-finals.

"That definitely was the best match I've played this year, this tournament for sure," said the 21st seed.

"I was glad I was able to bring it today ... I thought I returned really well, I really from the start wanted to put a lot of pressure on her serve.

"I knew I had to just take my chances but also be patient."

(Reporting by Ian Ransom in Melbourne; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

