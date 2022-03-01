Logo
Pele leaves hospital after urinary infection
FILE PHOTO: Brazilian soccer great Pele is seen in Paris, April 2, 2019. Picture taken April 2, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann/File Photo

01 Mar 2022 05:11AM (Updated: 01 Mar 2022 05:11AM)
SAO PAULO : Brazilian soccer legend Pele has been released from hospital after treatment for a urinary infection that was discovered by doctors who were treating him for colon cancer, medics said on Monday.

Pele was discharged on Saturday, a statement from the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo said.

"The patient's clinical conditions are stable and he is cured of his infection."

"He will continue his treatment for the colon tumor, identified in September 2021."

Pele returned to hospital on Feb. 13 for a regular round of chemotherapy. Doctors identified the urinary infection during his stay and kept him in longer than was planned.

Widely considered one of the greatest footballers of all time, the 81-year-old former Santos, New York Cosmos and Brazil player has suffered from a series of health issues in recent years, including hip surgery that left him with recurring pain and trouble walking unaided.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Source: Reuters

