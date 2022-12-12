Logo
Pele's health improving but no forecast for hospital discharge, doctors say
FILE PHOTO: Legendary Brazilian soccer player Pele poses for a portrait with his 1958 World Cup trophy during an interview in New York, U.S., April 26, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/

12 Dec 2022 11:15PM (Updated: 12 Dec 2022 11:15PM)
SAO PAULO : The health of Brazilian soccer great Pele was improving but there was still no forecast for when he could be discharged from hospital after being admitted there late last month, according to a medical report released on Monday.

Pele, 82, has been battling colon cancer since September 2021 and was hospitalized on Nov. 29 for doctors to reevaluate his treatment. He is also being treated for a respiratory infection diagnosed following his hospitalization.

"The patient continues to show improvement in the clinical status, in particular the respiratory infection. He remains in a regular room, is conscious and with stable vital signs," medical staff at Sao Paulo's Albert Einstein Hospital said.

Source: Reuters

