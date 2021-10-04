Pellegrini sets Roma on their way to comfortable win over Empoli

ROME : Lorenzo Pellegrini celebrated signing a new contract and his recall to the Italian national team squad by setting AS Roma on their way to a comfortable 2-0 victory over Empoli in Serie A on Sunday.

The 25-year-old midfielder penned a new deal to stay in the Italian capital until 2026 before the match and arrowed Roma in front three minutes before the break, days after being named in the Azzurri squad for this week's Nations League finals.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had Roma two goals in front three minutes later, reacting first after Tammy Abraham's powerful strike had come back off the crossbar, with the hosts able to take their foot off the gas after that and see out the victory with ease.

The result kept Jose Mourinho's side fourth in the standings, six points behind leaders Napoli, while Empoli stayed 10th.

"We played well, a solid and compact game but I would not say calm," Mourinho told DAZN. "We were in control against a team that plays well, it creates difficulties with the two full backs who are very high.

"We deserved to win. After a defeat it is always good to win. Seven games, 15 points - good."

Fernando Forestieri's late equaliser earned Udinese a point in a pulsating 3-3 draw at Sampdoria, while Hellas Verona thrashed Spezia 4-0 in Veneto.

