Penalty condemns Flamengo to first defeat of league season
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Athletico Paranaense v Flamengo - Arena da Baixada, Curitiba, Brazil - April 23, 2022 Flamengo's Hugo Souza in action REUTERS/Rodolfo Buhrer

24 Apr 2022 05:50AM (Updated: 24 Apr 2022 05:50AM)
CURITIBA, Brazil : A first-half penalty from David Terans gave Athletico Paranaense a 1-0 win over Flamengo on Saturday and their first three points of the league season.

The Uruguayan midfielder slotted home the spot kick after 32 minutes, having seen an earlier shot come back off the woodwork.

Flamengo, champions in 2019 and 2020, rested some of their regular starters and paid the price.

They made a series of substitutions in the second half but still fell to their first league defeat of the season and now sit on five points from four games.

Athletico have three points and are in 15th place in the Serie A table.

Source: Reuters

