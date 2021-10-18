Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Penalty helps Palmeiras return to winning ways in Brazil
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Penalty helps Palmeiras return to winning ways in Brazil

Penalty helps Palmeiras return to winning ways in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Internacional - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Palmeiras' Luan in action with Internacional's Yuri Alberto REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Penalty helps Palmeiras return to winning ways in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Internacional - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Palmeiras' Ze Rafael in action with Internacional's Patrick REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Penalty helps Palmeiras return to winning ways in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Internacional - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Palmeiras' Weverton celebrates after the match REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Penalty helps Palmeiras return to winning ways in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Internacional - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Palmeiras' Raphael Veiga in action with Internacional's Rodrigo Dourado REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
Penalty helps Palmeiras return to winning ways in Brazil
Soccer Football - Brasileiro Championship - Palmeiras v Internacional - Allianz Arena, Sao Paulo, Brazil - October 17, 2021 Internacional's Yuri Alberto reacts REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
18 Oct 2021 05:54AM (Updated: 18 Oct 2021 05:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO : Palmeiras won for the first time in six league games on Sunday, when a second-half penalty gave them a 1-0 victory over visitors Internacional in Brazil’s Serie A.

The Copa Libertadores finalists last won on Sept. 18 against bottom club Chapecoense but returned to winning ways thanks to Raphael Veiga’s spot kick after 53 minutes.

Inter midfielder Edenilson was sent off for protesting the handball that led to the penalty and although Palmeiras could not dominate with a man advantage, the home side did enough to secure all three points.

The win means the Sao Paulo club are fourth in Serie A with 43 points, 13 points behind runaway leaders Atletico Mineiro, who have played a game fewer.

Internacional are in seventh, with 39 points.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us