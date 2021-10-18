Penalty helps Palmeiras return to winning ways in Brazil

SAO PAULO : Palmeiras won for the first time in six league games on Sunday, when a second-half penalty gave them a 1-0 victory over visitors Internacional in Brazil’s Serie A.

The Copa Libertadores finalists last won on Sept. 18 against bottom club Chapecoense but returned to winning ways thanks to Raphael Veiga’s spot kick after 53 minutes.

Inter midfielder Edenilson was sent off for protesting the handball that led to the penalty and although Palmeiras could not dominate with a man advantage, the home side did enough to secure all three points.

The win means the Sao Paulo club are fourth in Serie A with 43 points, 13 points behind runaway leaders Atletico Mineiro, who have played a game fewer.

Internacional are in seventh, with 39 points.

