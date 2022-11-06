Logo
Penaud scores late as France beat Australia for record 11th win
Sport

Penaud scores late as France beat Australia for record 11th win

06 Nov 2022 06:00AM (Updated: 06 Nov 2022 06:00AM)
PARIS : Damian Penaud scored a late try to give France a hard-fought record 11th consecutive victory as they beat Australia 30-29 at the Stade de France in their autumn international on Saturday.

The Wallabies' Lalakai Foketi scored a sensational try and Jock Campbell added another with Bernard Foley kicking the rest of the points for the visitors, who did a great job at keeping France's mercurial scrumhalf Antoine Dupont in check.

Fabien Galthie's side however ground through the game and winger Penaud scored the winner to add to Julien Marchand's try, while Thomas Ramos's metronomic boot secured their other points.

France, who take on South Africa in Marseille next Saturday, improved on their record of consecutive victories that dated back to the 1930s.

Source: Reuters

